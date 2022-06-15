Amber Heard fears Johnny Depp could launch more legal action against her, she told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

Ms Heard shared her concern in part two of her interview aired Wednesday morning on The Today Show.

“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, it will present another opportunity for silencing,” she said.

“That’s what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, to silence.”

Ms Heard went on to reiterate that the Washington Post op-ed at the heart of Mr Depp’s lawsuit against her was “not about Johnny” and said she “absolutely” still loves her ex-husband.

“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” she said. “I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

“I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.

“I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy.”

The second instalment of Ms Heard’s interview comes exactly two weeks after a jury found overwhelmingly in favour of Mr Depp in the couple’s defamation trial following six weeks of explosive testimony on their tumultuous relationship.

More follows...