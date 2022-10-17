Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A conservative commentator has received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight.

Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on Monday, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.

“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she wrote, along with posting images of the passengers’ arms.

“I don't care if this is mean. My entire body is currently being touched against my wishes. I can’t even put the arm rests down on either side because there’s no f***ing room,” she added. “If you need a seat belt extender, you are too fat to be on a plane.”

Ms Watson, in one of the tweets, referred to the passengers as “the fats” while saying that they “are sweating on me”.

She added that she asked the sibling of one of the passengers if they would like to “swap seats”, but he refused. “He says, ‘No. that's okay’,” she wrote.

“Our passengers come in all different sizes and shapes. We’re sorry you were uncomfortable on your flight,” the airline said in a reply to one of her tweets.

The airline, in another tweet, said it offered “a variety of seat sizes and styles, so our customers can select what works best for them” and in another reply to a social media user, posted a link describing its seat options.

Unsatisfied with the airline’s reply, Ms Watson asked if she is “expected” to have only a “quarter of a seat” during flights.

“I just experienced getting sweat on, touched without my consent, smacked in the face and subjected to hours of no personal space,” she added.

On Friday, the commentator asked for “repatriations” after her experience sparked a debate on social media, with some people criticising her for “fatphobic” remarks, while others questioned the airline.

The next day, Ms Watson said she was “totally fine” with being in the news for “fat shaming”, later adding that she will “stand by everything” she said earlier.

“This is my worst nightmare as a fat person who is not rich. I would hate to see a picture of my fat body on a stranger’s Twitter because I want a vacation,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Lady, if space and luxury is so important to you why not fly first class? Why didn’t you speak up and asked to be moved in the first place instead of complaining on social media. People are so entitled nowadays,” said another user.

“I wouldn’t have been stuck between them at all. All passengers have rights as do you in this circumstance. I once had someone who reeked next me. I had the attendant move me away from the odor. As a passenger I pay for my rights, not subordinate to anyone else,” wrote radio host David Webb in a reply to Ms Watson.

Some argued that the onus should be on the airlines to make “human-sized” seats instead of slamming “fat people”.

“There are measuring ‘boxes’ to check if your luggage fits and complies with the dimensions limit. Seems like soon we will need the same for the seats,” wrote Thomas Daujotas.

Ms Watson later clarified that the company that was flying her to a venue had booked the middle seat and when she went to change, there were no other seats available.