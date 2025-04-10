Sexual assault warning issued for American women renting jet skis in The Bahamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Embassy has warned women visiting The Bahamas about a number of incidents in which jet ski operators have allegedly raped tourists.

According to the Embassy, jet ski operators in Nassau have allegedly raped and sexually assaulted multiple American women. Two of those women were attacked during the last month, and three women were assaulted last year by people tied to jet ski rentals.

"Women victims reported that male jet ski operators picked them up from downtown Nassau and Paradise Island beaches. This includes the area from Junkanoo Beach to Saunders Beach and Cabbage Beach," the U.S. Embassy said. "The victims said they were raped and assaulted on isolated islands near New Providence."

Shortly after the Embassy released its guidance, charges were brought against another jet ski operator who allegedly raped a 23-year-old American woman near Junkanoo Beach last week, according to Tribune 242, a local newspaper.

In that incident, the woman was traveling to the islands with Carnival Cruise Lines.

The U.S. State Department has warned American women visiting The Bahamas to be wary around jet ski operators, as several rapes and sexual assaults have been attributed to watercraft workers ( Getty Images )

According to the paper, local police have been accused of not publicly disclosing the rapes in their incident reports.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles pushed back on the allegations, insisting that the Royal Bahamas Police Force do not "hold information back from the public."

When asked why information about one of the rapes wasn't included in incident reports, Knowles said the assault wasn't reported to them until after the victim left the country.

“I cannot say why it was not in the crime report, but what I can say to you is that the matter was not initially reported right after the incident occurred," Knowles said. "We know that the victim had left the country, well had left this island and was at another cruise port in The Bahamas, and we were able to catch up with that person and take the report.”

In addition to the sexual assaults, Americans have also been injured in jet ski wrecks in the New Providence and Paradise islands area.

Since August, four Americans have been "hospitalized with injuries from jet skis," including two who "needed emergency evacuations to the United States due to their injuries."

The federal government has banned its workers from renting jet skis near the islands.

"Due to security risks, U.S. government employees working in The Bahamas are prohibited from renting and using jet skis on New Providence and Paradise islands," the Embassy said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for The Bahamas as well as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands Antilles and Turks and Caicos. The alert warns tourists to be "aware of heightened risks to safety and security."