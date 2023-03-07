Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shocking pictures show the moment two American citizens were rescued from a stash house where they were held hostage by cartel members.

Latavia “Tay” Mcgee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams were kidnapped in Matamoros, an area dominated by the Gulf drug cartel, on Friday (3 March).

Video showed the group, who had travelled from South Carolina, being thrown into a truck by armed men in broad daylight after a shootout.

Mexican authorities confirmed on Tuesday that Ms McGee and Mr Williams have been returned to US officials at the Mexican border with Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday. Ms McGee was unharmed while Mr Williams suffered a gunshot wound on his right leg but is expected to recover.

Photos by the Associated Press showed the moment the two survivors were rescued by Mexican authorities.

Mr Woodard and Mr Brown were found dead.

An American woman, abducted in Mexico last week, sits inside an ambulance after she was found alive in Ejido Longoreno (AP)

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.