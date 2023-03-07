Photos show rescue of two American tourists from drug cartel stash house as dead friends identified
Latavia ‘Tay’ Mcgee was unharmed while Eric Williams suffered a gunshot wound on his right leg but is expected to recover, Mexican officials said
Shocking pictures show the moment two American citizens were rescued from a stash house where they were held hostage by cartel members.
Latavia “Tay” Mcgee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams were kidnapped in Matamoros, an area dominated by the Gulf drug cartel, on Friday (3 March).
Video showed the group, who had travelled from South Carolina, being thrown into a truck by armed men in broad daylight after a shootout.
Mexican authorities confirmed on Tuesday that Ms McGee and Mr Williams have been returned to US officials at the Mexican border with Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday. Ms McGee was unharmed while Mr Williams suffered a gunshot wound on his right leg but is expected to recover.
Photos by the Associated Press showed the moment the two survivors were rescued by Mexican authorities.
Mr Woodard and Mr Brown were found dead.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.
