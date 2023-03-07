Jump to content

Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico ‘tummy tuck’ trip are found dead

The group had crossed the US border into Matamoros, Mexico, on Friday

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 07 March 2023 15:28
Comments
(AP/Family handout)

Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico last week have been found dead.

Another individual was found wounded while a fourth person was unharmed, Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal said, the Associated Press reported.

Ambulances crews were sent to assist the surviving victims, Mr Villareal said on a call with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador, which was televised.

The group had crossed the US border into Mexico on Friday. They were identified on Monday as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, who travelled from South Carolina.

The names of the deceased individuals have not been revealed. McGee’s mother told the AP that her daughter had travelled to Mexico to get a tummy tuck and her three friends had decided to tag along to help with driving duties.

Not long after entering Matamoros – an area dominated by the Gulf cartel – they came under fire from a group of armed men and were bundled into the back of a pickup truck.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

