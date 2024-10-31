Los Angeles sees bus burned, store thefts and rowdy crowds after Dodgers win World Series
Rowdy crowds took to the streets in Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the World Series, setting a bus on fire, breaking into stores and setting off firecrackers. Police reported an unknown number of arrests early Thursday.
Video showed some people throwing objects at police in Los Angeles as sirens blared and officers told them to leave the area after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 in New York.
Other video showed revelers standing on top of a bus waving a Dodgers banner and other people leaving a boarded-up store with sneakers.
It wasn't known if anyone was hurt.
Phone and email messages were left with the Los Angeles Police Department. An email also was sent to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority.