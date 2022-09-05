Man paralysed in bike crash credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California man who was badly injured in a mountain biking crash earlier this year has credited his Apple Watch with saving his life.

Ryan McConnaughey, 23, was biking through a San Diego County mountainside in April when he flipped over his handlebars and landed on his head and back, instantly paralysing him.

He said in an interview with ABC News San Diego that he was unable to move from the neck down because of his life-threatening injuries.

“Immediately I knew what had happened,” he said. “I didn’t have movement from my neck down.”

Mr McConnaughey said he realised the only way he could reach help was with his Apple Watch.

“I said, ‘Hey Siri, call Peter,’” recalled Mr McConnaughey of the conversation, which was voice activated. “It just felt amazing. It was so assuring.”

Peter, who was the only person with knowledge of Mr McConnaughey’s location, then phoned 911 and the injured biker was taken to hospital for treatment.

“I didn’t know what to expect. It was a life or death situation,” he said. “My cell phone was in my backpack, which was on my back, and I could not… There was no way I could have gotten to that. There’s no way.”

In a video that reportedly went viral on social media, Mr McConnaughey also sent a voice message to his girlfriend Lauren explaining what had happened.

“Lauren, I’m so sorry, babe,” he said in the message. “I fell mountain biking, and I’m by myself, and I’m paralysed from the neck down… I’m calling you from my Apple Watch because I can’t move.”

“I love you so much, babe. I just love you more than anything, and I’m not in pain at all. I want you to know that,” McConnaughey added.

Four months after the crash, he told local news outlets that he has since regained some movement in his arms and wrists, although the recovery will be long. A fundraiser set up by his girlfriend has meanwhile raised more than $44,000 to help cover medical costs

“Many of those donations came from people I’ve never even met before. I’ve just never seen this side of people before, so it’s nice to be able to get this support from people I don’t even know,” he told People.

The San Diego State University student is hopeful about returning for the spring 2023 term.