Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man killed in small plane crash while spreading father’s ashes over Minnesota

Accident occurred in skies above Minnesota lakes

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Monday 05 September 2022 15:56
Comments

Related Video: 2 killed, 5 hurt after plane crashes into Lake Powell

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Minnesota as a passenger was spreading his father’s ashes.

The incident occurred in the north-central part of the state on Sunday 28 August.

Both men died at the scene of the crash in woodland near the town of Emily.

Crow Wing County Sheriff officials identified the deceased as local pilot Douglas Johnson, 61, and his passenger Lee Cemensky, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan and would take customers on rides on its amphibious ultralight aircraft to give them a bird’s eye view of the lakes and land and the experience of touching down on the water.

Mr Cemensky had recently returned to the area having sold his business in Las Vegas. Deputies responding to the scene learned of his intention to scatter his father’s ashes from the plane, Lt Craig Katzenberger told KLAS-TV.

Recommended

Leo Cemensky passed away on 7 August according to an online obituary. He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under “unknown circumstances’ while attempting to land.

The sheriff’s office was called shortly before 7pm and notified the aircraft had taken off but had failed to reach its destination.

Emergency responders located the crash site at about 8.30pm.

With reporting by The Associated Press.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in