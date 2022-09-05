Man killed in small plane crash while spreading father’s ashes over Minnesota
Accident occurred in skies above Minnesota lakes
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Minnesota as a passenger was spreading his father’s ashes.
The incident occurred in the north-central part of the state on Sunday 28 August.
Both men died at the scene of the crash in woodland near the town of Emily.
Crow Wing County Sheriff officials identified the deceased as local pilot Douglas Johnson, 61, and his passenger Lee Cemensky, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mr Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan and would take customers on rides on its amphibious ultralight aircraft to give them a bird’s eye view of the lakes and land and the experience of touching down on the water.
Mr Cemensky had recently returned to the area having sold his business in Las Vegas. Deputies responding to the scene learned of his intention to scatter his father’s ashes from the plane, Lt Craig Katzenberger told KLAS-TV.
Leo Cemensky passed away on 7 August according to an online obituary. He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under “unknown circumstances’ while attempting to land.
The sheriff’s office was called shortly before 7pm and notified the aircraft had taken off but had failed to reach its destination.
Emergency responders located the crash site at about 8.30pm.
With reporting by The Associated Press.
