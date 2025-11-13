They don’t have the meat! Arby’s quietly closes dozens of restaurants across the country
Arby’s has already closed 14 locations across eight states this year, according to The Street
They have the closures.
Arby’s, the fast-food chain known for its roast beef sandwiches and signature curly fries, has quietly closed a number of its restaurants in recent months.
Founded in 1964, Arby’s operates over 3,600 locations worldwide and ranks third, behind Subway and Panera, in the fast-food sandwich market, according to QSR.
In 2024, Arby’s had 2,286 franchise units and 1,079 company stores for a total of 3,365 locations, a decline of 48 stores from 2023, the outlet reports. Its parent company, Inspire Brands, reported $29.5 billion in total sales last year, but Arby’s itself saw a 6.3 percent sales drop.
Arby’s is reportedly facing pressure from rising costs and lower consumer spending, leading to declining sales, the outlet reports.
Closures have continued into 2025. An analysis by The Street shows that Arby’s has shut 14 locations across eight states so far this year, including the following locations:
- Tennessee: Cordova location closed in October
- Tennessee: Germantown location closed in October
- Tennessee: Memphis location closed in October
- Tennessee: Murfreesboro location closed in July
- California: Fresno location closed in September
- California: Victorville location closed in November
- Delaware: Talleyville location closed in June
- Florida: Four Jacksonville-area stores closed early this year
- Maryland: Laurel location closed in March
- New Jersey: Audubon location closed in January
- Washington: Pullman location closed in June
- South Carolina: North Charleston location closed in July
Arby’s has yet to put out a statement on the closures, according to The Street.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Inspire Brands, as well as Arby’s, for comment.
Arby’s is not the only fast food joint that has closed stores this year. Wendy’s plans to shutter 200 to 350 restaurants, citing reduced customer spending, with closures starting later this year and continuing into 2026.
Last year, Wendy’s closed 140 underperforming restaurants but planned to open new ones in better locations.
