When hunger strikes and you’re not in the mood to cook, Just Eat is ready and waiting to deliver your favourite meal to your door. Whether you're after a midweek pick-me-up or planning a weekend feast, there’s always a tempting deal to twist your arm.

Just Eat has a huge variety of cuisines to choose from, with more than 29,000 different restaurants serving food to customers across the country. Whether you’re hankering for a Crosstown doughnut for dessert, eggs for Sunday brunch, or a steaming bowl of pho for dinner, it’s all at your fingertips.

To help you save on your takeout, our team are always looking for JustEat discounts – case in point, below you’ll see an offer that will save you 40 per cent on selected restaurants. Keep scrolling for all this and more.

If you’re a loyal customer, a Just Eat StampCard – a loyalty scheme that turns your cravings into discounts – is a must. Every time you place an order, you’ll get a stamp that equates to 10 per cent of the total cost of your order – for example, if your order costs you £45, you’ll receive £4.50. On your sixth order, you can use the collated funds towards your total.

open image in gallery You can earn the more you order with Just Eat ( Just Eat )

Tuesdays just got better with Just Eat’s cheeky Tuesdays offer, which saves you 20 per cent on orders over £15. You can take advantage of this discount every week and it applies to most local eateries and fast food chains, including McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King.

If you’re planning a weekend treat, Just Eat’s 40 per cent off deal is worth knowing about. When nothing takes your fancy in the fridge between Thursday and Sunday, or you’re getting in the movie marathon essentials, you can pre-order your favourite dish, plus all the trimmings for a reduced amount.

open image in gallery You can even get groceries delivered in under 30 minutes ( iStock )

Craving a McDonald’s breakfast or a late-night big mac? Just Eat will deliver your McDonald’s delivery for as little as 49p, meaning you can get your fast-food fix delivered without expensive fees.

Just Eat doesn’t just deliver takeaways. If you need to stock up on groceries but can’t face the supermarket, Just Eat has you covered, with delivery from local supermarkets and convenience stores, such as Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Co-op – often with free delivery. From last-minute essentials to your favourite snacks, you can restock your kitchen in less than an hour.

If you do prefer home-cooked meals, we’d recommend trying a recipe box service. Gousto is a favourite, and you can currently get your first month at less than half-price.

Why choose Just Eat?

Launched in 2001, Just Eat is one of the oldest food delivery services in the country, and it is still going strong. “What I love about Just Eat is that it has a far bigger number of local eateries when compared to Uber Eats and Deliveroo,” said The Independent’s writer Alex Lee. “Just Eat also lets restaurants waive delivery charges, take part in stamp card programmes and hold their own exclusive discounts, making it a prime joint to find tasty food on the cheap.”

How we find the best deals

We have a team of deal experts tasked with bringing us the most impressive offers on everything from food delivery services and fashion to travel and tech. With this in mind, The Independent’s shopping section is always worth visiting if you’re after the latest and greatest bargains, year-round.

Why you can trust us

At The Independent, we pride ourselves on rounding up the best products and offers on the market. We always have deals and discount codes on our radar and we understand a great discount is only as good as the product itself, which is why we only recommend deals from reputable brands. Not only that, we shout about offers on products and services we’ve tried and tested, whenever we can.