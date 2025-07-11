An Arizona man is handing out bottled water to neighbors in extreme heat. His HOA is fining him $100 every time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Arizona man says his homeowners association is punishing him for a simple act of kindness: handing out free water to people during an extreme heatwave.

“It’s for the kids, the delivery drivers, the couple holding hands walking down the street,” David Martin, who lives in Goodyear, Arizona, near Phoenix, told KPHO. “It’s for the little kid who has to walk his dog in the heat.”

Martin said he’s received multiple $100 fines from the Canyon Trails Homeowners Association and its management company, FirstService Residential, for placing a cooler full of bottled water on the sidewalk near his home.

Martin did this last summer, too, but said the violation letters stopped arriving after local media covered his story. But a few months ago, they returned.

open image in gallery An Arizona man says his Homeowners Association is fining him for handing out bottles of water in a heat wave. The HOA says he is violating the rules, but the man said he is just trying to give out water. ( Getty Images )

An attorney for the HOA told the outlet in a statement last year, “The Association does not object to a resident providing water bottles within the community; however, the community’s rules do not allow a resident to advertise water bottle distribution from a portable ice chest, located next to their garage that is visible from neighboring property.”

Despite the rule, Martin continues his efforts. Video shows him handing out bottles from his coolers in his driveway with a sign that reads “free cold water.”

“Here we are in July, the hottest day of the year, and we are still talking about a water cooler with free cold water,” Martin said Thursday. “It’s ridiculous that they are adding violations to a total that’s not going to get paid, because I’m giving out free water.”

Martin is now fighting back against the HOA by launching a petition to remove three board members. He has gathered over 100 signatures in support of the effort.

Even his neighbors are baffled by the fines.

“I have no idea why they are coming down on him,” Rich Koustas told the outlet. “I don’t know. It doesn’t make any sense.”

open image in gallery The Arizona man is fighting back by petitioning to remove three HOA board members, gathering over 100 signatures. ( AFP via Getty Images )

A special HOA meeting was set for Thursday night, where residents voted on whether to oust the board members. The results were unknown at the time of publication.

“I am hoping with three new board members that get elected, they’ll see that wasting time and money on a water cooler that’s helping the community is just that: a waste,” Martin told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted FirstService Residential for comment.