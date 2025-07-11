Senate seeks to hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine — but Trump wants to control the Putin smackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legislation in the Senate rarely earns more than 80 sponsors. But Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s two-year-long invasion seems to be the spark drawing that support to a bill drafted by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Senators from both parties say that the legislation would pass smoothly. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that he is open to a sanctions bill, which would open the door widespread bipartisan support.

Majority Leader John Thune said in a Senate speech earlier this week, “I fully expect that that could be ready for floor consideration as early as this work period. Senate Republicans are committed to working with the House and the White House to get this legislation through Congress and onto the president’s desk.”

So why has it not come to the floor for a vote?

Politico reports that President Donald Trump wants significant changes that would give him more authority on managing the congressional sanctions.

And Democrats say that Trump’s desire for changes have led to Thune and Senate Republican leadership delaying the vote to placate the president.

“If President Trump makes up his mind that he's being played by Putin and says to Leader Thune, ‘I don't object to that bill moving forward,’ we can take it up and pass it in a matter of days,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, told The Independent.

“President Trump needs to decide if he is actually willing to use the stick of sanctions to try and force Putin to come to the table,” Coons said.

Coons’ words come as many Republicans say they would be open to have the vote.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said he was confident the bill could come to the floor soon.

“There’s no sticking points, we’re just waiting on the timing,” he told The Independent.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), the chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, pointed to the bipartisan nature of the bill.

“So I would say that it has an excellent chance of being approved, assuming that Senator Thune, brings it to the floor,” she told The Indpendent. Collins, a big supporter of Ukraine, said she did not know what Thune’s plans are for bringing it to the floor, “but, I think it would pass easily.”

But Democrats are frustrated that the legislation has seemingly stalled.

“Ask the senate majority leader, why is not bringing it to the floor? Is he afraid of Donald Trump,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a supporter of Ukraine, told The Independent.

The bill as written would require that 15 days after making a determination, the president shall “increase the rate of duty for all goods and services,” imported from Russia to the United States to 500 percent.

Sen Brian Schatz (D-HI) told reporters that sanctions largely already work the way that Politico reported Trump wants them to work.

“Which is to say that the administration has the authority to lift them, and then it's subject to review by Congress,” he told reporters. “So I don't consider that a deal breaker.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Independent that he also wanted to see an emergency supplemental spending package to Ukraine.

Trump has had an up-and-down relationship with Ukraine ever since his return to the White House. During his 2024 presidential campaign, he said that he would end the war, which started when Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, in 24 hours. He famously blew up at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a tense meeting in the Oval Office.

But Trump has expressed frustration with Putin. Earlier this week, Trump said he would resume weapons shipments to Ukraine after the Department of Defense halted them because of concerns about American stockpiles.

“We're going to send some more weapons,” he said.

But Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said he was not sure why there had not been movement on the legislation and has not spoken with Senate GOP leadership.

“I haven’t, but on the intend to,” he told The Independent.

-Andrew Feinberg contributed reporting