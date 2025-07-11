Texas floods latest: Over 120 dead as Kerr County ‘repeatedly denied funding’ for flood warning system
President Donald Trump is set to survey the damage in the hard-hit county where Camp Mystic campers and staff are among the 96 dead
The catastrophic Central Texas floods have claimed at least 121 lives and left 173 missing, as a report reveals that Kerr County officials were repeatedly denied state funding for an emergency flood warning system.
County officials alerted the Federal Emergency Management Agency in October that it was “likely” that deadly flooding would occur “in the next year,” according to The New York Times.
Between 2017 and 2024, the newspaper identified at least three instances where Kerr County officials sought funding for a flood warning system but were denied by the state.
Kerry County remains at the center of the disaster after the Guadalupe River burst its banks last Friday. At least 96 people in the county are dead, including 36 children, officials said Thursday. At least 161 others remained missing in the county.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are preparing to visit Kerville on Friday afternoon to survey the “horrible” damage in what the president called a “one in every 200-year deal.”
In full: Trump to tour flood zone as he touts ties to deep-red Texas
President Donald Trump is expected to tour areas struck by the Texas flash floods on Friday as the state comes to terms with a natural disaster that has left hundreds dead and missing.
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly praised the Trump administration for its response to the tragedy this week, despite the White House having made severe cutbacks to climate and weather agencies, and even as Trump officials continue to argue for the elimination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The relationship between Abbott and Trump is contrasted to that between the president and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who met Trump in January following devastating wildfires in the Golden State. Trump and Newsom argued over water access during the blaze that destroyed thousands of structures and caused a dozen fatalities.
Gustaf Kilander has more:
Trump calls for alarms before heading to hard-hit Kerrville
President Trump expressed support for emergency flood warning systems after the devastating floods that swept through the Texas Hill Country.
“After having seen this horrible event, I would imagine you’d put alarms up in some form,” the president told NBC News’s Meet the Press. “Where alarms would go up if they see any large amounts of water or whatever it is.”
Trump’s comments came less than a day before his scheduled visit to Kerrville to survey flood damage.
Kerr County ‘repeatedly denied funding’ for flood warning system
Kerr County officials were repeatedly denied state funding for an emergency flood warning system, a new report states.
County officials alerted the Federal Emergency Management Agency in a 220-page “hazard mitigation” report in October that it was “likely” that deadly flooding would occur “in the next year,” according to The New York Times.
Officials outlined a possible solution: a flood warning system that could alert residents to rapidly rising waters.
The cost of such a system was estimated at less than $1 million, and they noted that FEMA had grant programs that could pay for it.
Between 2017 and 2024, the newspaper identified at least three instances where Kerr County officials sought funding for a flood warning system but were denied by the state.
Trump heading to Texas to witness damage firsthand
President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Friday for a firsthand look at the devastation caused by the catastrophic floods.
The president is expected to do an aerial tour of some of the hard-hit areas.
The White House also says he'll visit the state emergency operations centre to meet with first responders and relatives of flood victims.
Trump will also get a briefing from officials. Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz are joining the visit, with the GOP senators expected to fly to their state with Trump aboard Air Force One.
"Nobody ever saw a thing like this coming," Trump told NBC News on Thursday, adding, "This is a once-in-every-200-year deal." He's also suggested he'd have been ready to visit Texas within hours but didn't want to burden authorities still searching for the more than 170 people who are still missing.
Watch: Death toll rises as authorities continue rescue and recovery efforts
Governor Abbott asks for more communities to be added to Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott has asked for more communities to be added to the Major Disaster Declaration President Donald Trump approved last Sunday after flash floods devastated Central Texas two days prior.
The declaration made federal funding available to individuals in hard-hit Kerr County and state and eligible local governments.
“In addition to Kerrville, many communities across Texas were hit with deadly flooding. I have added San Saba, Burnet, Williamson, Travis and Tom Green counties to President Trump's Disaster Declaration,” Abbott wrote on X Thursday night.
Former Texas official says flood alert would have been 'ineffective' for Hunt even if it was sent out earlier
John David Trolinger, former IT director for Kerr County, said a flood alert would have been “ineffective” for hard-hit Hunt even if it was sent out earlier.
Trolinger was listening to dispatch calls Friday morning when floodwaters started hitting Central Texas.
Audio of these calls from a local firefighter was obtained by CNN and played on air Thursday.
“Is there any way we can send a CodeRED out to our Hunt residents asking them to find higher ground or stay home?” the firefighter asked.
That call was made at 4:22 a.m. local time, according to KSAT, which also obtained dispatch recordings. Trolinger started hearing calls signaling something was wrong at 3:27 a.m. local time, according to CNN’s Erin Burnett, who had Trolinger on her show Thursday night.
When Burnett asked Trolinger, who had helped install the CodeRED emergency alert system, if things could have played out differently, he said, “ It's too late for Hunt. The water's come up and the wall of water's heading down to Ingram.”
“ A quick action could have helped people down river. But at 3:30, once it hit 4:30, it was just too late. The CodeRED would've been ineffective in my opinion.”
The first CodeRED alerts were sent out at 5:34 a.m. local time, per KSAT.
