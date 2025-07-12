Trump calls reporter ‘evil’ for asking Texas flood question

Donald Trump branded a reporter “evil” after he was asked if warnings could have prevented a high death toll in the Texas floods.

The US president lashed out during a press conference on Friday (11 July), when a journalist from CBS News Texas asked him what he would say to grieving families who believe “warnings didn’t go out in time”.

Mr Trump applauded the efforts of all involved in the rescue effort, before sternly stating: “Only a bad person would ask a question like that, to be honest with you, I don't know who you are, but only a very evil person would ask a question like that. This has been heroism.”