Passenger arrested for urinating on American Airlines flight from JFK to Delhi

A US college student was arrested for allegedly urinating on a business class passenger and being abusive towards cabin crew on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports.

Aryan Vohra, a 21-year-old Indian national, was met by police when flight AA 292 from JFK landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport early on Saturday evening local time, officials told the ANI news agency.

In a statement, American Airlines told ANI that Mr Vohra was “heavily intoxicated” and ignoring the crew’s instructions.

“He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated, and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft and after disturbing (the) safety of fellow passengers finally urinated on (a passenger) in 15g,” the airline told the news site.

The pilot had radioed ahead to warn airport security of the unruly passenger. He continued to “misbehave” after being led from the plane by security officials, the airport’s deputy chief of police Devesh Kumar Mahla told ANI.

Mr Mahla said “the strongest possible action” would be taken against the passenger as a deterrent to other travellers.

The victim, a US citizen who was flying business class, did not make a complaint with police, Mr Mahla added.

However, the suspect would still be prosecuted for “endangering flight safety” under India’s Civil Aviation Act, Mr Mahla said.

Mr Vohla was handed over to Delhi Police before being released on Sunday afternoon, he added.

“American Airlines flight 292 from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in Delhi due to a disruptive customer,” a spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement to The Independent. “We’re grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism.”

Mr Vohra will be permanently banned from flying on American Airlines, ANI reported.