Ashli Babbitt shooting - latest: NBC to interview officer who shot rioter as Capitol police sue Trump
NBC will air Lester Holt’s interview with the US Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during a riot inside the halls of Congress on 6 January.
The interview will air on the network’s NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6.30pm EST on Thursday.
It marks the officer’s first public appearance, revealing his identity for the first time following the attack, which was fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless “stolen” election narrative to disrupt the certification of millions of Americans votes.
NBC announced that the interview will include the officer sharing “his perspective on the events of that day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he received.”
A group of seven Capitol Police officers also filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the former president, far-right extremist groups and Trump allies of plotting to disrupt the certification of millions of Americans’ votes and subvert the outcome of the presidential election.
The lawsuit follows recent testimony of several officers to the House Select Committee to probe how the Trump-era White House and federal law enforcement planned its response to the attack, and how the administration fed into the movement that propelled it.
The family of Ms Babbitt – an Air Force veteran who amplified QAnon- and election-related conspiracy theories on social media before she travelled to Washington DC to participate in the riot – has also threatened a $10m wrongful death lawsuit and demanded records related to the attack, including the identity of the officer who killed her.
Ms Babbitt has emerged as a far-right “martyr” whose name and the phrase “who killed Ashli Babbitt?” has been invoked by GOP lawmakers and the former president himself, who has eulogised her in public remarks and on Fox News, in an apparent effort to deflect from scrutiny into the causes and narrative behind the attack and Republican liability supporting an effort to undermine democracy.
Capitol riot committee demands massive trove of records from eight government agencies
The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January has requested extensive records from several executive-level agencies and federal law enforcement groups, signalling the committee’s wide-ranging probe into the events surrounding the attack on Congress fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless stolen election narrative.
In their requests: communications from the former president and more than 30 Trump-era White House staff and cabinet officials and associates – including call logs, phone records, meeting memos and White House visitor records.
The agencies have until 9 September.
Capitol truck bomb suspect will remain in DC jail while undergoing psychiatric evaluations
Seven months after the attack on the US Capitol, a man accused of threatening to detonate a “weapon of mass destruction” in Washington DC last week will continue to be under psychiatric care and a new medication regiment before his mental competency hearing continues next month.
If he is found mentally competent to stand trial, he could face life in prison.
The latest:
NBC to air interview with Capitol officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt
The interview will air on the network’s NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6.30pm EST on 26 August.
Who was Ashli Babbitt?
The death of the Air Force veteran and QAnon proponent who prophesied a “storm” in Washington DC is at the centre of Republicans’ revisionist campaign to undermine the assault on Congress.
