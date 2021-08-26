✕ Close Trump asks who shot 'innocent, wonderful, incredible woman' Ashli Babbitt

NBC will air Lester Holt’s interview with the US Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during a riot inside the halls of Congress on 6 January.

The interview will air on the network’s NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6.30pm EST on Thursday.

It marks the officer’s first public appearance, revealing his identity for the first time following the attack, which was fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless “stolen” election narrative to disrupt the certification of millions of Americans votes.

NBC announced that the interview will include the officer sharing “his perspective on the events of that day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he received.”

A group of seven Capitol Police officers also filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the former president, far-right extremist groups and Trump allies of plotting to disrupt the certification of millions of Americans’ votes and subvert the outcome of the presidential election.

The lawsuit follows recent testimony of several officers to the House Select Committee to probe how the Trump-era White House and federal law enforcement planned its response to the attack, and how the administration fed into the movement that propelled it.

The family of Ms Babbitt – an Air Force veteran who amplified QAnon- and election-related conspiracy theories on social media before she travelled to Washington DC to participate in the riot – has also threatened a $10m wrongful death lawsuit and demanded records related to the attack, including the identity of the officer who killed her.

Ms Babbitt has emerged as a far-right “martyr” whose name and the phrase “who killed Ashli Babbitt?” has been invoked by GOP lawmakers and the former president himself, who has eulogised her in public remarks and on Fox News, in an apparent effort to deflect from scrutiny into the causes and narrative behind the attack and Republican liability supporting an effort to undermine democracy.

