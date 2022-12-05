Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1670217517

Athena Strand news - latest: Paradise, Texas community joins parents in grief over murder of 7-year-old

GoFundMe seeking justice for Athena has raised more than $34,000

Sravasti Dasgupta,Oliver O'Connell
Monday 05 December 2022 05:18
Comments

Community mourns loss

The body of Athena Strand, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who went missing on Wednesday has been found 6 miles away from her home, authorities said on Friday.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that a FedEx truck driver abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession, CBS News reported.

The driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for the child, who vanished the night before in Paradise.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was dropped off from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Her stepmother reportedly called police to report her missing around 6.40pm that day when she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument.

After confirmation of her death, Athena’s mother posted a heartbreaking statement on Facebook calling her a “princess” and calling her murderer a “cruel, sick monster”.

Recommended

1670217300

Devastating news announced on Friday evening

After two days of searching, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin delivered the devastating news that Athena’s body had been found at a Friday evening news conference.

FedEx driver arrested for murder and kidnap of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand

Seven-year-old’s family ‘devastated’ and ‘angry because of what happened’

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 05:15
1670210151

What happened on the day Athena disappeared

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says that seven-year-old Athena Strand went to school and returned to her home in Paradise, Texas at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Her father had left his wife and daughter at home to go hunting, and Athena and her stepmother allegedly got into an argument after she arrived home from school.

“We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room.”

At approximately 6.40pm Athena’s stepmother called 911 when she realised that the little girl was not in her bedroom nor anywhere else in the house after spending an hour looking for her.

Police issued an AMBER Alert and the search for Athena began. Some 200 volunteers from the local community joined law enforcement officers in the search overnight, through Thursday, and into Friday.

Athena’s body was found approximately 11 miles away from her home.

“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Sheriff Akin said during a press conference on Friday evening. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.”

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 03:15
1670202951

Suspect expected in court on Monday

Tanner Horner is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

He was booked into Wise County Jail at 2am on Friday on counts of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

His bond is set at $1.5m.

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 01:15
1670199351

Everything we know about Tanner Horner

According to Wise County Jail records, Tanner Horner was booked at 2am on Friday on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $1.5m.

Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

Authorities in Wise County, Texas, announced a FedEx contract driver had allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of the missing 7-year-old

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 00:15
1670195751

Video shows investigators surrounding FedEx truck

Oliver O'Connell4 December 2022 23:15
1670192151

Mother says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’

The heartbroken mother of Texas schoolgirl Athena Strand has described the suspect who allegedly confessed to her murder as a “sick, cruel monster” in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Mother of Athena Strand says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’

Maitlyn Gandy asked that the public raise up Athena’s story. ‘I don’t want her to be the girl known as the one murdered and discarded by a monster’

Oliver O'Connell4 December 2022 22:15
1670189451

Local school districts to wear pink in show of support

Area school districts will wear pink in support of Athena Strand, her family and the local community.

Oliver O'Connell4 December 2022 21:30
1670186751

Recap: FedEx driver arrested for murder of Athena Strand, 7, after delivering package to her home

Athena was likely abducted from her driveway, about 200 yards away from the house, around 6pm on Wednesday evening.

Sravasti Dasgupta reports.

FedEx driver arrested for murder and kidnap of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand

Seven-year-old’s family ‘devastated’ and ‘angry because of what happened’

Oliver O'Connell4 December 2022 20:45
1670184051

Oliver O'Connell4 December 2022 20:00
1670182251

What happened on the day Athena disappeared

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says that seven-year-old Athena Strand went to school and returned to her home in Paradise, Texas at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Her father had left his wife and daughter at home to go hunting, and Athena and her stepmother allegedly got into an argument after she arrived home from school.

“We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room.”

At approximately 6.40pm Athena’s stepmother called 911 when she realised that the little girl was not in her bedroom nor anywhere else in the house after spending an hour looking for her.

Police issued an AMBER Alert and the search for Athena began. Some 200 volunteers from the local community joined law enforcement officers in the search overnight, through Thursday, and into Friday.

Athena’s body was found approximately 11 miles away from her home.

“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Sheriff Akin said during a press conference on Friday evening. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.”

Oliver O'Connell4 December 2022 19:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in