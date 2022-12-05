Athena Strand news - latest: Paradise, Texas community joins parents in grief over murder of 7-year-old
GoFundMe seeking justice for Athena has raised more than $34,000
Community mourns loss
The body of Athena Strand, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who went missing on Wednesday has been found 6 miles away from her home, authorities said on Friday.
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that a FedEx truck driver abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession, CBS News reported.
The driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for the child, who vanished the night before in Paradise.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was dropped off from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Her stepmother reportedly called police to report her missing around 6.40pm that day when she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument.
After confirmation of her death, Athena’s mother posted a heartbreaking statement on Facebook calling her a “princess” and calling her murderer a “cruel, sick monster”.
Devastating news announced on Friday evening
After two days of searching, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin delivered the devastating news that Athena’s body had been found at a Friday evening news conference.
What happened on the day Athena disappeared
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says that seven-year-old Athena Strand went to school and returned to her home in Paradise, Texas at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Her father had left his wife and daughter at home to go hunting, and Athena and her stepmother allegedly got into an argument after she arrived home from school.
“We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room.”
At approximately 6.40pm Athena’s stepmother called 911 when she realised that the little girl was not in her bedroom nor anywhere else in the house after spending an hour looking for her.
Police issued an AMBER Alert and the search for Athena began. Some 200 volunteers from the local community joined law enforcement officers in the search overnight, through Thursday, and into Friday.
Athena’s body was found approximately 11 miles away from her home.
“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Sheriff Akin said during a press conference on Friday evening. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.”
Suspect expected in court on Monday
Tanner Horner is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.
He was booked into Wise County Jail at 2am on Friday on counts of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10.
His bond is set at $1.5m.
Everything we know about Tanner Horner
According to Wise County Jail records, Tanner Horner was booked at 2am on Friday on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $1.5m.
Video shows investigators surrounding FedEx truck
Mother says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’
The heartbroken mother of Texas schoolgirl Athena Strand has described the suspect who allegedly confessed to her murder as a “sick, cruel monster” in a heartbreaking Facebook post.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Local school districts to wear pink in show of support
Area school districts will wear pink in support of Athena Strand, her family and the local community.
Athena was likely abducted from her driveway, about 200 yards away from the house, around 6pm on Wednesday evening.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
