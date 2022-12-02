Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Texas are searching for a seven-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Athena Strand on Thursday after she went missing the night before.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was last seen around 5pm on Wednesday. Her stepmother reportedly called officers to report her missing an hour later shen she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument.

The department said during a press conference on Friday that the child “walked away.” Her parents reportedly expected her to come back, but “she didn’t.”

“Then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

No other calls had been made to the residence prior to Wednesday, authorities said.

It is believed she may be in danger, NBC reported. Fouls play is not suspected but an abduction has not been ruled out.

Deputies canvassed the neighbour looking for Athena but were not able to locate her.

Overnight, local police and the Department of Safety continued the search with helicopters and K-9 units to no avail. US Marshals, the FBI and Texas rangers have since joined the investigation.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said that the case was transitioning into an investigative phase, although search efforts are not going to be completely halted.

Athena is blonde and has blue eyes. She is 4ft in height and weighs around 65 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a grey and black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information about Athena’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.

This is a developing story ... Check back for updates.