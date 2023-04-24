These books are some of the most challenged in the US. Here’s how to buy them

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news
Book banning efforts are at an all-time high in the US. The American Library Association, which tracks book challenges across the country, recorded 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022 – nearly twice the amount recorded in 2021.
Many of the books targeted by challenges feature LGBT+ characters or address issues such as racism.
Here are 20 of the most commonly challenged books below, along with links to purchase them from independent bookstores. It is not an exhaustive list, but rather a mere samples of the books whose presence in schools and libraries has been put into question.
Please do feel free to peruse the links above, and – to borrow from what John Green said in an interview on this topic with The Independent — “read broadly, and read boldly.”
