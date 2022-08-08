Dramatic video shows fireworks exploding into crowd running for safety
A product that was not secured properly launched directly into crowd gathered at the game
A minor league baseball team’s fireworks display accidentally misfired on Saturday, sending fans running for cover.
The incident took place at the end of the game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Los Angeles Angels’ affiliate team, and the Tennessee Smokies on Friday night.
A firework product that was not secured properly launched directly into the crowd gathered at the game. Videos shared on social media showed the ensuing chaos as the fireworks misfired.
People can be seen screaming and running.
In a statement, the Trash Pandas said that one of the fireworks had unexpectedly ignited, which made it go off course.
“On Friday night during the Trash Pandas postgame fireworks show, one firework unexpectedly ignited, causing it to veer off course. No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened before in over 40 years of their experience,” the statement said.
“Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.”
The team subsequently also released a statement from Pyro Shows Of Alabama.
“After considerable investigation into the fireworks incident last night, we discovered that a particular product had been incorrectly inserted and secured into its holder,” it said.
“During our continuing look at our procedures regarding the device, the supporting equipment, and the technicians that use it, we are eliminating it from the show until that device and supporting procedures have been fully updated to assure providing safe shows for our customers.”
The Pandas won the Friday game against the Tennesse Smokies 4-1 before the fireworks mishap, reported New York Post.
