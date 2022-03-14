Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalised after being injured while reporting on the ground near Kyiv, the network has revealed.

Anchor John Roberts announced live on air on Monday afternoon that the network’s State Department correspondent Mr Hall is currently in hospital in Ukraine.

Few details are known about what happened, he said. The extent of Mr Hall’s injuries and his condition are currently unclear.

This comes just one day after an American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in Irpin while on an assignment for TIME magazine.

Brent Renaud was in a car on route to report on Ukrainian refugees trying to evacuate from the area when the vehicle was ambushed by Vladimir Putin’s troops, according to Ukrainian officials. A second American journalist was also wounded and taken to hospital.

Mr Roberts said that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott sent a memo to staff on Monday confirming that Mr Hall had been injured in Ukraine.

“Earlier today our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” read the statement.

“We have a minimal level of details right now. Ben is hospitalised and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.

“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance.”

“This is a stark reminder to all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone.

“We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden was thinking of the wounded journalist when asked about the situation in Monday’s press briefing.

“Well, let me first say, your colleague, Benjamin Hall, I know there’s not final reports yet or we would wait for your news organization to confirm those but our thoughts, the president’s thoughts, our administration’s thoughts are with him, his family and all of you at Fox News as well,” she said.

Mr Hall is a British journalist working for Fox News who has been covering the invasion of Ukraine on the ground in the war-torn country.

News of his injuries come just days after he clashed with Fox News colleague Greg Gutfeld over comments he had made about the situation in Ukraine.

Mr Gutfield had claimed on show The Five last Tuesday that the media was exaggerating the extent of the atrocities on the ground in the country to create “some sort of emotional response” which then “creates a profit for news companies”.

Later that day, Mr Hall pushed back at his coworker’s claims.

“Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response,” he said.