Beyoncé, whose ‘Freedom’ is Harris’ campaign anthem, is expected at Democrat's Texas rally on Friday

Beyoncé is expected to appear Friday in her hometown of Houston at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Harris' presidential campaign has taken on Beyonce's 2016 track “Freedom” as its anthem, and the singer's planned appearance brings a high-level of star power to what has become a key theme of the Democratic nominee’s bid: freedom.

Harris headed to the reliably Republican state just 10 days before Election Day in an effort to refocus her campaign against former President Donald Trump on reproductive care.

The three people were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. The Harris campaign did not immediately comment.