Joe Biden to give national address (REUTERS)

President Biden is expected to give a nationally televised speech regarding today’s terrorist attack in Afghanistan. He is scheduled to give the address at 5pm EST.

At least two explosions rocked the international airport in Kabul earlier today as evacuations from the country continued. At least 12 US service members were killed. In total, over 60 people have died and at least 140 have been wounded, according to Afghani health officials.

ISIS has taken credit for the attack, though no investigation has yet confirmed that the terrorist group is responsible.

The attack comes as the United States rushes to evacuate Afghans, Americans, and other foreign nationals fleeing the authoritarian Taliban regime, which has recently returned to power. President Biden is working to remove nearly all American troops from the country by 31 August, leaving thousands in the country fearing for their future.

The Taliban has denied any responsibility for the attack.

“[T]he Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport,” a spokesperson for the Taliban said, adding that “the Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

US military officials say the blasts have not stopped the evacuations, which will continue until the end of the month as planned.

“Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission,” General Kenneth McKenzie Jr said at a press briefing.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow