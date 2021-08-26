Liveupdated1630009596

Biden speech - live: President to address nation after 12 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Follow the latest updates

Nathan Place
New York
Thursday 26 August 2021 21:26
comments
<p>Joe Biden to give national address </p>

Joe Biden to give national address

(REUTERS)

President Biden is expected to give a nationally televised speech regarding today’s terrorist attack in Afghanistan. He is scheduled to give the address at 5pm EST.

At least two explosions rocked the international airport in Kabul earlier today as evacuations from the country continued. At least 12 US service members were killed. In total, over 60 people have died and at least 140 have been wounded, according to Afghani health officials.

ISIS has taken credit for the attack, though no investigation has yet confirmed that the terrorist group is responsible.

The attack comes as the United States rushes to evacuate Afghans, Americans, and other foreign nationals fleeing the authoritarian Taliban regime, which has recently returned to power. President Biden is working to remove nearly all American troops from the country by 31 August, leaving thousands in the country fearing for their future.

The Taliban has denied any responsibility for the attack.

“[T]he Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport,” a spokesperson for the Taliban said, adding that “the Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

US military officials say the blasts have not stopped the evacuations, which will continue until the end of the month as planned.

“Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission,” General Kenneth McKenzie Jr said at a press briefing.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

1630009245

Nathan Place26 August 2021 21:20
1630009225

US military says evacuations will continue despite attack

General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, head of the United States Central Command, says evacuations via the Kabul airport have not been stopped by today’s explosions.

“The plan is designed to operate under stress and under attack,” General McKenzie said. “And we will coordinate to make sure it's safe for American citizens to come to the airfield ... We’ll continue to flow them out until the end of the month.”

General Kenneth McKenzie says the evacuations will continue

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Nathan Place26 August 2021 21:20
1630008242

Biden to address nation tonight at 5pm

President Joe Biden is planning to speak tonight at 5pm EST regarding today’s terrorist attack in Kabul, White House sources have told CNN.

President Biden will address the nation tonight

(Getty Images)
Nathan Place26 August 2021 21:04

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments