President Joe Biden condemned Russia for making "overt nuclear threats against Europe" in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr Biden condemned Russia’s “brutal, needless war” against Ukraine as he announced support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion.

Mr Biden’s speech comes a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists as his forces struggle to regain their footing after a series of Ukrainian victories on the battlefield.

Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.

France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance.