Antonio Guterres warns nations are ‘gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction’

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction.”

Speaking at the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, he said the international community is not “ready or willing” to tackle the challenges that threaten the future of humanity.

Mr Guterres warned world leaders that progress on such “big issues” is being “held hostage” by geopolitical tensions, leaving the world “paralysed.”

This year marks the first UN General Assembly meeting to take place in person since the outbreak of Covid-19.

