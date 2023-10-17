Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NFL fans were left surprised when Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance that paid tribute to the teammate who collapsed and almost died in a game last season.

Harris was injured in Sunday night’s game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills as Damar Hamlin watched on from the sideline in Orchard Park, New York.

He stayed down after being tackled and was eventually loaded onto a stretcher before being put in the ambulance, which was decorated with Hamlin’s number three jersey.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest while playing 10 months ago, looked distraught on the sidelines and could be seen with his hands over his face.

Social media users were quick to comment on the “Hamlin” ambulance used by the Bills, given that he still plays for the team.

“That Damar Hamlin themed ambulance was crazy, like he’s still playing on the team??? He’s not dead??? Did he sign off on that???” asked one user on X.

“I cannot stop thinking about the Damar Hamlin ambulance, whose idea was this?” wrote another.

And another added: “Does anyone else find the Buffalo Bills’, Demar Hamlin jersey number ambulance to be extremely weird and creepy?”

“Enshrining Damar Hamlin‘s jersey on the windows of the Bills’ ambulance might be the most NFL-brained thing I can imagine,” added another user.

The team later posted that Harris, who gave a thumbs up as he left, had been taken to the hospital for tests but had “movement in his arms and legs.”

Damien Harris #22 of the Buffalo Bills is helped by athletic trainers before being taken away in an ambulance after an injury in the second quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Getty Images)

Harris, 26, is in his fifth season in the NFL having previously played for the New England Patriots after attending the University of Alabama.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the game, a 14-9 win over the Giants.

“Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

"There is a staff of about 30, between the teams and the stadium on a regular basis....Bless those professionals for their incredible work in situations like this."



-- Mike Tirico.



Bills RB Damien Harris gives a thumbs up before being carted into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/UkYdCl5AOf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 16, 2023

Hamlin almost died after going into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last season. Medics restarted his heart and he was rushed to hospital as the game was called off.

An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (AP)

He has rejoined the team but has not played many minutes yet this season.