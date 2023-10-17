Buffalo Bills ambulance displays Damar Hamlin’s jersey following his on-field cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin looked on in shock as running back was injured in game against Giants
Bills RB Damien Harris exits on stretcher after suffering scary neck injury
NFL fans were left surprised when Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance that paid tribute to the teammate who collapsed and almost died in a game last season.
Harris was injured in Sunday night’s game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills as Damar Hamlin watched on from the sideline in Orchard Park, New York.
He stayed down after being tackled and was eventually loaded onto a stretcher before being put in the ambulance, which was decorated with Hamlin’s number three jersey.
Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest while playing 10 months ago, looked distraught on the sidelines and could be seen with his hands over his face.
Social media users were quick to comment on the “Hamlin” ambulance used by the Bills, given that he still plays for the team.
“That Damar Hamlin themed ambulance was crazy, like he’s still playing on the team??? He’s not dead??? Did he sign off on that???” asked one user on X.
“I cannot stop thinking about the Damar Hamlin ambulance, whose idea was this?” wrote another.
And another added: “Does anyone else find the Buffalo Bills’, Demar Hamlin jersey number ambulance to be extremely weird and creepy?”
“Enshrining Damar Hamlin‘s jersey on the windows of the Bills’ ambulance might be the most NFL-brained thing I can imagine,” added another user.
The team later posted that Harris, who gave a thumbs up as he left, had been taken to the hospital for tests but had “movement in his arms and legs.”
Harris, 26, is in his fifth season in the NFL having previously played for the New England Patriots after attending the University of Alabama.
“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the game, a 14-9 win over the Giants.
“Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”
"There is a staff of about 30, between the teams and the stadium on a regular basis....Bless those professionals for their incredible work in situations like this." — Mike Tirico.
-- Mike Tirico.
Bills RB Damien Harris gives a thumbs up before being carted into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/UkYdCl5AOf
Hamlin almost died after going into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last season. Medics restarted his heart and he was rushed to hospital as the game was called off.
He has rejoined the team but has not played many minutes yet this season.
