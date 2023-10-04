Watch Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin return to gameplay after cardiac arrest

This is the moment Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin returned to the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hamlin said his return to the NFL for the Bills’ victory over Miami Dolphins was “everything to him”.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in a game on 2 January and had to be resuscitated on the field.

He was the last player out of the tunnel as he made his return to the pitch and ran all the way to the other end of the field, took off his helmet, and shouted with Bills fans who filled the stands.