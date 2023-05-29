Woman seriously injured by black bear after opening cabin door to let dog out

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman was left with severe injuries after a black bear charged at her in Minnesota.

The victim was staying at a cabin in the city of Nisswa when the attack unfolded, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said on Saturday. The woman had let her dog outside the cabin near Gull Lake and decided to go check on him shortly after midnight.

While in the yard, a black bear swiped at her and struck her several times. The animal fled before first responders arrived at the scene.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are serious but she has since been released from the hospital.

No complaints of bear activity had been reported in the area this year.

The most recent attack is only the 10th to involve serious injuries since 1987. Conservation officers are now closely monitoring the area, warning that most black bear attacks involved either attractants, including birdseed, trash, or some other food source, or dogs.

“Minnesota DNR wildlife staff believe the bear likely was startled by the quick appearance of the dog in the middle of the night and then swatted the woman as a way to defend itself,” a statement by the DNR said.

The DPR advises residents of the area to remove sources of food, store their trash in bear-proof containers and keep barbeque grills clean.