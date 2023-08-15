Empty boat found in search for sailor who vanished off Florida coast

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Coast Guard crews are searching for a boater who reportedly disappeared, leaving behind an empty vessel floating off the coast of Florida, according to officials.

Andre Nolasco, 57, was reported missing after setting sail from Nick's Park in Port Richey on Sunday morning, according to the US Coast Guard Southeast division.

Mr Nolasco's girlfriend filed a missing person's report on Monday after he failed to show up for work. The report prompted the US Coast Guard to begin searching for the missing mariner using a helicopter. The aircraft eventually located the boat floating approximately eight miles west of Hudson, Florida, the agency said.

Though the boat was found, there was no sign of Mr Nolasco onboard.

The Coast Guard is now searching for Mr Nolasco in the water. The search continued overnight into Tuesday and is still ongoing.

No further information has been released on the Coast Guard's search.

Mr Nolasco is a father of two who lives in Port Richey. He is originally from the Dominican Republic, according to WTSP.

Yancy Hiraldo, one of Mr Nolasco's friends, said he remains hopeful that his friend will be found alive.

"Come back to your family because, trust me, your kids need you," Mr Hiraldo told the outlet.

He told the outlet that he and his brother found Mr Nolasco's truck parked near the marina where he launched his boat. He found a note on the truck from Mr Nolasco's friends and family asking him to call the Port Richey Police Department upon his return as they were concerned he had gone missing.

The US Coast Guard was busy with rescues over the weekend; they, along with US Navy vessels, worked to locate a group of four men who disappeared on Sunday while diving off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

After the men failed to resurface, a search was launched. The men were eventually found safe on Monday approximately 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina.