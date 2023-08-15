Divers missing for 18 hours rescued after drifting miles off North Carolina coast

Four divers have been rescued after they went missing for 18 hours off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

The group of four men, who have not been named, set off on the pleasure craft Big Bill’s on Sunday morning (13 August) to go diving around 63 miles east of South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach.

When they failed to resurface sometime later, the alarm was raised and a desperate search was launched to find them.

Crews searched throughout the night and the group were rescued by the US Coast Guard after their SOS strobe light was spotted by an aircrew.

The four men were uninjured and reunited with friends and family on land.