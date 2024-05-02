Second Boeing whistleblower dies after raising concerns about 737 MAX

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A second Boeing whistleblower has died suddenly.

Joshua Dean, a former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems, went public with claims that the company’s leadership ignored manufacturing defects in Boeing’s 737 MAX. Spirit AeroSystems is a Boeing supplier, The Seattle Times reports.

Dean, 45, had an active lifestyle and was believed to be in good health prior to his “sudden” death on Tuesday, following the onset of a sudden, fast-moving infection. He was stricken with Influenza B and MRSA, and developed pneumonia, according to Fox59.

He spent two weeks in critical condition before dying on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with Josh Dean’s family. This sudden loss is stunning news here and for his loved ones,” Spirit spokesperson Joe Buccino said.

Dean was fired from Spirit in April 2023, after which he complained that his termination was in retaliation for raising issues with the company in the interest of safety. He said that “serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line” had taken place at Spirit in a complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Second Boeing Whistleblower Dies Following Sudden Illness

He is the second individual this year to die after whistleblowing about safety issues in the aviation manufacturing industry.

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, 62, was found dead in his truck in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina in March.

Barnett blew the whistle on alleged safety problems at the aircraft manufacturing giant and had been giving evidence in a lawsuit against the company prior to his death.

He had voiced safety concerns about the airline’s manufacturing facilities and gave his initial testimony just days before he was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Charleston County coroner told BBC News.

In 2019, Barnett alleged that Boeing intentionally used defective parts in its planes and warned that passengers on its 787 Dreamliner might face a lack of oxygen if a sudden decompression occurred.

At that time, Boeing refuted his assertions, stating that the company follows the strictest safety protocols.

US prosecutors have launched a criminal inquiry into an incident where a Boeing 737 MAX, flown by Alaska Airlines, experienced a mid-air fuselage rupture.

According to The Washington Post, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been conducting interviews with witnesses, including the flight crew, as part of its investigation into the event that took place on 5 January, where part of the aircraft’s body tore away during the flight.

John Barnett who had worked for Boeing for 32 years before he retired in 2017 on health grounds. ( @Megatron_ron/Twitter )

Mr Barnett had been staying at a hotel while in town to provide a deposition in the case.

His attorney, Brian Knowles, told TMZ that he had doubts about the circumstances of his death.

“Today is a tragic day,” Mr Knowles wrote in an email to Corporate Crime Reporter. “John had been back and forth for quite some time getting prepared. The defence examined him for their allowed seven hours under the rules on Thursday.”

Mr Knowles also represented Dean. He told The Seattle Times he did not want to speculate on the nature of his clients’ deaths, but stressed the importance of whistleblowers.

“Whistleblowers are needed. They bring to light wrongdoing and corruption in the interests of society. It takes a lot of courage to stand up,” the attorney said. “It’s a difficult set of circumstances. Our thoughts now are with John’s family and Josh’s family.”