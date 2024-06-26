Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Bolivia facing coup attempt as military infiltrates presidential palace: Live updates

President Luis Arce urged citizens to mobilze after armored vehicles rammed into the doors of the palace

Graeme Massie
Wednesday 26 June 2024 23:05
Comments
Military police stand amid tear gas fired in front of the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26 2024
Military police stand amid tear gas fired in front of the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26 2024 (AP)

An attempted military coup appears to be underway in Bolivia as the South American country’s president urged its citizens to mobilize.

President Luis Arce issued a video statement after armored vehicles rammed into the doors of the country’s government palace in La Paz on Wednesday.

“The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize,” he said.

The president was seen on video confronting the general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, and ordering him to stand down.

“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.

Before he entered the building, Zúñiga told journalists outside that he still recognized the president as the military’s commander-in-chief.

But he added: “Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this.”

Truck rams gates of Bolivia presidential palace

Graeme Massie26 June 2024 23:05
President reportedly says general arrested by his own troops

President Luis Arce has reportedly said that general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested by his own troops when they realized he was carrying out a military coup.

Graeme Massie26 June 2024 23:04
Latest scenes from streets of La Paz

Military members stand guard with an armored truck outside the government palace at Plaza Murillo on June 26, 2024 in La Paz, Bolivia
Military members stand guard with an armored truck outside the government palace at Plaza Murillo on June 26, 2024 in La Paz, Bolivia (Getty Images)
Military troops fire tear gas at people outside the Quemado Palace at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on June 26, 2024
Military troops fire tear gas at people outside the Quemado Palace at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on June 26, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Military troops in armored vehicles fire tear gas at people outside the Quemado Palace at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on June 26, 2024
Military troops in armored vehicles fire tear gas at people outside the Quemado Palace at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on June 26, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie26 June 2024 23:00
Scenes of military coup in Bolivia

Graeme Massie26 June 2024 22:49
Video of military coup in Bolvia hits social media

Graeme Massie26 June 2024 22:45
Political crisis unfolding in Bolivia

Soldiers walk amid tear gas they fired outside the Legislative Assembly in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Soldiers walk amid tear gas they fired outside the Legislative Assembly in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)
Military Police stand amid tear gas they fired outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Military Police stand amid tear gas they fired outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)
Graeme Massie26 June 2024 22:43
Pictures of scene in La Paz

(AP)
Soldiers stand guard outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Soldiers stand guard outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)
Graeme Massie26 June 2024 22:39
Coup attempt in Bolivia as president warns of “irregular” military deployment in capital

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace.

Graeme Massie26 June 2024 22:38
Bolivia coup live blog

This is a live blog covering the attempted military coup in La Paz, Bolivia.

Graeme Massie26 June 2024 22:37

