Military police stand amid tear gas fired in front of the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26 2024 ( AP )

An attempted military coup appears to be underway in Bolivia as the South American country’s president urged its citizens to mobilize.

President Luis Arce issued a video statement after armored vehicles rammed into the doors of the country’s government palace in La Paz on Wednesday.

“The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize,” he said.

The president was seen on video confronting the general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, and ordering him to stand down.

“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.

Before he entered the building, Zúñiga told journalists outside that he still recognized the president as the military’s commander-in-chief.

But he added: “Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this.”