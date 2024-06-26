Bolivia facing coup attempt as military infiltrates presidential palace: Live updates
President Luis Arce urged citizens to mobilze after armored vehicles rammed into the doors of the palace
An attempted military coup appears to be underway in Bolivia as the South American country’s president urged its citizens to mobilize.
President Luis Arce issued a video statement after armored vehicles rammed into the doors of the country’s government palace in La Paz on Wednesday.
“The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize,” he said.
The president was seen on video confronting the general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, and ordering him to stand down.
“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.
Before he entered the building, Zúñiga told journalists outside that he still recognized the president as the military’s commander-in-chief.
But he added: “Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this.”
Truck rams gates of Bolivia presidential palace
President reportedly says general arrested by his own troops
President Luis Arce has reportedly said that general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested by his own troops when they realized he was carrying out a military coup.
The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce has just stated during a Press Conference that the Leader of the Coup d'état in the Capital of La Paz, General Juan José Zúñiga has been Arrested by his own Troops after they realized he was conducting a Coup against the Government; with all… pic.twitter.com/1Z850U8uCK— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 26, 2024
Latest scenes from streets of La Paz
Scenes of military coup in Bolivia
URGENT: Coup attempt is underway in Bolivia right now. People’s movements are calling for mass mobilization to stop this attack on democracy.— Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) June 26, 2024
This is the 2nd coup since 2019 which overthrew Evo Morales in a plot supported by U.S. govt & Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/yxBrEsjzGl
Video of military coup in Bolvia hits social media
Incredible! Another coup attempt in Bolivia.— S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) June 26, 2024
The US empire is at it again? 🤔
Their Lithium is not yours, a-holes! pic.twitter.com/gHeZ3QtKQa
Political crisis unfolding in Bolivia
Pictures of scene in La Paz
Coup attempt in Bolivia as president warns of “irregular” military deployment in capital
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace.
