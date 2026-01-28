Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another snowstorm is set to hit the East Coast this weekend — potentially strengthening into a bomb cyclone before dumping at least three inches of snow in some areas.

Areas still digging out from last weekend’s monster snowstorm, like New York City, will likely see some accumulation late Saturday into early Sunday morning, AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys told The Independent.

“The storm is going to develop Saturday off the Carolina coast, and then as it moves to the northeast, it is going to rapidly strengthen, “ Roys said. “That’s where the term ‘bomb cyclone’ is from.”

Storms that are considered “bomb cyclones” rapidly intensify as their central pressure quickly drops, creating a stronger storm with more powerful winds.

Given the intensity of the storm, there is a threat for strong winds capable of power outages and tree damage along the East Coast, as the storm tracks from the Carolinas up to New York City and New England.

open image in gallery Parts of the East Coast may see even more snow this weekend, as a potential bomb cyclone develops off the coast of the Carolinas, and is set to travel northeast to New York City by Saturday ( AFP/Getty )

“What we’re looking at is unlike the previous storm that we just experienced last weekend, where most high-accumulating snow happened to be north and east of the city,” Roys said.

Higher amounts of snow are expected east of New York City, namely on parts of Long Island, and in New England, including Boston.

Areas along the East Coast like Wilmington and Virginia Beach may also see some snow, according to The Weather Channel.

“The more east you go, you’re going to see three plus inches of snow,” Roys said.

However, areas west of the New York City metropolitan area will likely be spared from significant snow, giving cities like Philadelphia a much-needed respite following last weekend’s monster snowstorm.

“New York City metro areas are looking at one to three, and if you head west of New York City, the chances of seeing anything closer to three at this moment looks to be on the lower side,” he added.

open image in gallery Temperatures will likely stay low even after the second storm moves out of the East Coast, forecasters say ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The current forecast shows snow arriving in New York City either Saturday night or early Sunday morning, and it will likely last into the night, Roys said.

However, the forecast may change if the storm’s path moves either closer or further from the coast.

“Any slight shift in the tracks can mean more or less snow than what we’re forecasting,” Roys said.

The potential bomb cyclone would come a week after over a foot of snow was dropped across 20 states, leaving more than a million energy customers without power last weekend.

Bitter cold temperatures will likely follow the storm, meaning no respite for regions experiencing sub-freezing temperatures. It will also mean the snow from last weekend may not melt away before this upcoming snowstorm.

Last weekend’s megastorm killed at least 62 people across the U.S., according to a Tuesday report from USA Today.

At least five people died in the cold in New York City as temperatures plunged. Meanwhile, in Texas, three young brothers died after falling through an icy pond on Monday.