The city of Albuquerque will honour two of its most well known fictional stars from Breaking Bad in the shape of two bronze statues.

Series creator Vince Gilligan donated the statues to the city, along with Sony Pictures Television, who have produced the popular crime drama in the New Mexico city, a press release seen by IGN said.

The bronze sculptures of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, who are played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the long-running television series, will be unvielled on 29 July.

Mr Gilligan said in an announcement that the statues would pay homage to the city of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico, which has played host to the filming for the series for more than a decade.

“Over the course of 15 years, two TV shows and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us,” said Mr Gilligan. “I wanted to return the favor and give something back.”

The sculptures are set to go on display at the Albuquerque Convention Center, where they will be displayed indoors, reports said.

Actors Cranston and Paul said “We also appreciate that the statues will be indoors, and therefore protected from pigeons depositing their critiques on our heads”.

Breaking Bad, which sees chemistry teacher White take-up meth making to pay for his medical debts, has driven tourism to Albuquerque and the surrounding area.

The statues were originally commissioned in 2019 and created by sculptor Trevor Grove.