Charging sea lions chase away beachgoers at San Diego’s La Jolla cove

A pair of cheeky sea lions can be seen chasing away sunbathers from a beach in San Diego in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Beachgoers were hounded from the small beach at La Jolla Cove in southern California, running away as the two animals bound towards them.

The sea lions then return to the water and swim away after marking their territory.

Since being posted on TikTok 48 hours ago, the hilarious clip has been viewed over 10.2 million times.

