Brian Laundrie - update: Lawyer blames sister’s statements on ‘misunderstanding’ as Navy SEALs join hunt
Moab police release new video of Gabby Petito talking about violent fight with Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassandra Laundrie, must have “misinterpreted” the question when she told Good Morning America that she hadn’t seen her missing brother since he returned to Florida on 1 September without Gabby Petito, the family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, has said.
Mr Bertolino said on Friday that Ms Laundrie saw her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.
“Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates. Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer,” the lawyer said.
Meanwhile, new bodycam footage following an incident shows Ms Petito telling officers in August that Mr Laundrie hit her.
As the search for Mr Laundrie continues, Dog the Bounty Hunter – or Duane Chapman – claims he is “closing in” on the 23-year-old who was reported missing by his parents on 17 September.
The bounty hunter revealed he is not working closely with police during his search but does have former Navy SEALs and Marines helping him.
The FBI has an arrest warrant for Mr Laundrie over a fraud charge.
Time and environmental factors complicating search Laundrie, experts say
Time and environmental factors are making the search for Brian Laundrie “extremely difficult”, experts have said.
“Time is that one thing that we are constantly fighting in law enforcement,” Bryanna Fox, a former FBI special agent and associate professor in the department of criminology at the University of South Florida, told CNN.
Search teams have this week been combing the Carlton Reserve near North Port, Florida, where conditions further complicate the search for evidence – or any possible remains, according to experts.
Fox said that Laundrie appears to have gone “off the grid”, making it even harder to find him.
And the tropical conditions “are among the harshest on forensic evidence”, Fox said. “The odds of finding it get slimmer every day, so time is obviously really of the essence.”
Chris Boyer, the executive director of the non-profit National Association for Search and Rescue, added: “Down in Florida, during the summer and wet time, a body can start to skeletonise in less than five to seven days. And with predators, you can lose a lot of evidence that way.”
