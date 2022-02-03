A well-known and widely respected trumpet player from Louisiana was fatally shot after trying to protect his daughter and grandson.

Brian Murray, 60, from the Little Woods area of New Orleans, was allegedly gunned down by Edmond Ramee Sr, following a domestic row between his daughter and her ex partner.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, first obtained by People, Mr Murray brought his daughter and grandson (who is aged just one,) to his home after the heated argument took place.

However, at around 3.2pm, Mr Ramee Sr is said to have appeared at Mr Murray’s home, and kicked in the glass of a screen door. He then reached into a room, grabbed his son, and promptly walked away.

The affidavit stated that he then returned to the house, while still carrying his young son, to fire shots at Mr Murray, who was hit several times.

Mr Ramee Sr initially fled the scene, but on Monday he handed himself in at a local police station, where he is yet to be charged.

Mr Murray was a pillar of the New Orleans music community, having played in clubs around the city during his time as a successful, and highly skillful trumpeter. In addition, he also taught at Jefferson Parish public Schools. and Ellis Marsalis School of Music, as per his personal website.

Dr Daryl Dickerson, a friend of Murray’s and colleague at Ellis Marsalis School of Music, told People that Mr Murray was not only an outstanding musician but also a great educator.

“He was a great guy and great with kids...he could relate with kids,” Mr Dickerson said.

Brian Murray (Facebook/Brian Murray)

He added that Murray also, through his Jerome Murray Instrumental Music Foundation, found instruments for kids in need.

“He would be the guy who would get instruments from people and call me and say, do you need a trumpet, or a flute,” he said. “We would turn around and give it to a student. It was a pipe line of keeping music going in New Orleans.”

“That is what hurts the most. Some kids won’t get to experience what he was offering. He was the kind of person, his knowledge, his wisdom, his experience, he would give it all to you so you would understand what is going on,” Mr Dickerson concluded.