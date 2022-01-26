Four people are dead after a shooting in British Columbia, making it one of the deadliest recent killings in Canada, according to local officials.

The murders took place at a home in Richmond, south of Vancouver and near the US border. No arrests were immediately made after the crime was uncovered on Tuesday night. The shooting is thought to have occurred around 7pm on Monday, police said.

“Upon arrival, Richmond RCMP frontline responders found four deceased people inside the residence who were later confirmed to be victims of a shooting,” police said on Wednesday.

Law enforcement added that the crime scene is now secure and is being investigated by a homicide unit alongside the Richmond Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the British Columbia Coroners Service, BNO News reported.

“Initial information gathered indicates that this is a targeted shooting, but not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” police said. “The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, but they are believed to have known each other.”

“It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to,” Sergeant David Lee said in a statement. “Our investigators are scouring the area looking for information as this event unfolds. We hope to provide the community with answers soon.”

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the case is urged to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Callers who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).