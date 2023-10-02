Sam Ashgari slams Donald Trump Jr for ‘bullying’ Britney Spears

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Sam Ashghari came to the defense of his estranged wife Britney Spears after Donald Trump Jr used pictures of her in a joke Instagram post.

The former president’s son posted a side-by-side meme comparison of Ms Spears when she was younger with the title “America under Trump,” next to a recent image of the singer holding two large knives, titled “America under Biden.”

He simply captioned it “Yup” in sharing it with his 6.5 million followers.

In response to this, Mr Ashghari took to his Instagram Stories and tagged the 45-year-old businessman, writing, “It’s not okay to be a bully.

Mr Ashghari, 29, and Ms Spears, 41, got married in June 2022 after she was released from her lengthy conservatorship. They have been together since 2016 until the actor filed for divorce from Ms Spears in mid-August.

This is the first time that Mr Ashghari has publicly acknowledged his estranged wife since their split, despite rumours that they are not currently on speaking terms.

The recent image that MrTrump Jr, who often posts various ‘joke’ posts about US politics, used was taken from a video Ms Spears posted on Tuesday of her dancing with two knives in her hands.

Mr Trump Jr has often used various other celebrities and icons within his Instagram posts to make jabs at the Joe Biden administration and also supporting messages of his father. His Instagram bio states that he is a “Meme Wars General.”

The video Mr Spears shared prompted many concerned fans to call the police on her house for a welfare check.

However, Ms Spears later reassured her followers on Saturday that the knives were fake props, saying “No one needs to worry or call the police.”

Donald Trump Jr. uses his Instagram to post memes about the Biden administration (Getty Images)

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks???” Ms Spears wrote on her Instagram. “Come on America… we cooler than that, right ???.”

“The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now… IT’S ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO!!!”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department determined that the pop star was not in any danger.

Ms Spears then continued to post further videos dancing with the knives, captioning it in partL “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

Other wellness checks have been enacted on Ms Spears, such as when the singer deleted her Instagram account back in January, prompting many of her fans to be concerned and call the police.