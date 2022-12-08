Jump to content

Brittney Griner: Athletes, NBA players and teammates rejoice at ‘BG’s’ release: ‘She’s coming home’

Stars of the sporting world led celebrations of Brittney Griner’s release on social media

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 08 December 2022 15:59
Comments
'Welcome home Brittney': Biden proud to 'make family whole again' with Griner release

NBA stars, WNBA teammates and high-profile figures from the wider sporting community are celebrating the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after nine months in Russian custody.

Ms Griner, 32, is on her way back to the United States after authorities negotiated a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Many high-profile athletes had publicly campaigned for her release since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for inadvertently carrying a small amount of cannabis oil.

The two-time Olympic champion is one of the top women’s basketball players of her generation.

Legendary WNBA player and five-time Olympic gold medallist Sue Bird wrote on Twitter: “BG is Free.”

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul simply posted a prayer emoji above a photo of Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Ms Griner’s wife Cherelle.

Tennis great Billie Jean King said in a tweet: “Brittney Griner is free!”

“Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.”

Ms Griner’s WNBA Phoenix Mercury teammate Brianna Turner wrote: “Thank you to all the government officials involved in securing her release. What an unbelievable feeling.”

Another Phoenix Mercury teammate Kia Nurse wrote: “BG is coming home!”

Dawn Staley, a basketball Hall of Fame player and coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, posted: “God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! Brittney Griner is home! I love you BG!”

Former NBA star Quentin Richardson tweeted six prayer emojis in response to an ESPN story announcing her release.

Breanna Stewart, a WNBA star with the Seattle Storm, wrote: “294 days and she is coming home.”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin Jr wrote: “Brittney Griner is finally coming home! THANK GOD! So happy for her and her family.”

Ms Griner’s release was officially announced by Mr Biden at the White House on Thursday morning, who said the effort took “painstaking and intense negotiations”.

Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, thanked the administration and said she was “overcome with emotions” in a joint appearance with the president and Ms Harris.

