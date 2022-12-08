Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NBA stars, WNBA teammates and high-profile figures from the wider sporting community are celebrating the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after nine months in Russian custody.

Ms Griner, 32, is on her way back to the United States after authorities negotiated a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Many high-profile athletes had publicly campaigned for her release since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for inadvertently carrying a small amount of cannabis oil.

The two-time Olympic champion is one of the top women’s basketball players of her generation.

Legendary WNBA player and five-time Olympic gold medallist Sue Bird wrote on Twitter: “BG is Free.”

BG is Free ❤️ https://t.co/lsqsPJjnGI — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) December 8, 2022

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul simply posted a prayer emoji above a photo of Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Ms Griner’s wife Cherelle.

Tennis great Billie Jean King said in a tweet: “Brittney Griner is free!”

“Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.”

Brittney Griner is free!



After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.



Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022

Ms Griner’s WNBA Phoenix Mercury teammate Brianna Turner wrote: “Thank you to all the government officials involved in securing her release. What an unbelievable feeling.”

Thank you to all the government officials involved in securing her release 🙌🏽 what an unbelievable feelings https://t.co/iJFpE1uZ3V — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) December 8, 2022

Another Phoenix Mercury teammate Kia Nurse wrote: “BG is coming home!”

BG is coming home!!!!!🥺🥺🙏🏽🙏🏽🤍🤍 — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) December 8, 2022

Dawn Staley, a basketball Hall of Fame player and coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, posted: “God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! Brittney Griner is home! I love you BG!”

God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 8, 2022

Former NBA star Quentin Richardson tweeted six prayer emojis in response to an ESPN story announcing her release.

Breanna Stewart, a WNBA star with the Seattle Storm, wrote: “294 days and she is coming home.”

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin Jr wrote: “Brittney Griner is finally coming home! THANK GOD! So happy for her and her family.”

Brittney Griner is finally coming home! THANK GOD! So happy for her and her family. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 8, 2022

Ms Griner’s release was officially announced by Mr Biden at the White House on Thursday morning, who said the effort took “painstaking and intense negotiations”.

Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, thanked the administration and said she was “overcome with emotions” in a joint appearance with the president and Ms Harris.