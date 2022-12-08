Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, celebrated her partner’s upcoming release from a Russian penal colony, but vowed to continue fighting for other Americans locked up abroad — including Paul Whelan — even after Griner is home.

Russia has reportedly agreed to a prisoner swap with the US. Griner — who was imprisoned on smuggling charges after she brought a THC vape cartridge into the country — will be exchanged for the “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout, an international arms dealer who conspired to killed Americans.

Cherelle Griner addressed reporters in Washington DC alongside Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, celebrating her wife’s release and saying the couple will continue to fight for other Americans who have been imprisoned outside of the country.

“BG’s [Brittney Griner] not here to say this but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul [Whelan], whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate BG being home,” she told the press.

Whelan was arrested in Moscow in 2018 and was convicted on espionage charges in 2020. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

“We do understand that there is still people out here who are enduring what I endured the last nine months of missing, tremendously, their loved one,” Cherelle Griner said.