Eight pedestrians injured after NYPD squad car jumps curb in the Bronx
The incident occurred on near the corner of Hoe and Westchester Avenues at 3.15pm on Thursday
Eight were been injured when an NYPD squad car jumped a curb in the Bronx while responding to an emergency callout.
The crash occurred on near the corner of Hoe and Westchester Avenues at 3.15pm on Thursday while the officers were responding to a report of grand larceny, the New York Post reported.
The police cruiser put its lights and sirens on to get around traffic backed up at the intersection, an NYPD spokesperson told ABC7.
When the light turned green, an incoming vehicle shunted the car onto the sidewalk where it collided with pedestrians.
Three of the injured were taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Breaking more to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies