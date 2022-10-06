Jump to content

Eight pedestrians injured after NYPD squad car jumps curb in the Bronx

The incident occurred on near the corner of Hoe and Westchester Avenues at 3.15pm on Thursday

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 06 October 2022 21:57
Several pedestrians were seriously injured after an NYPD car jumped a curb in the Bronx

Several pedestrians were seriously injured after an NYPD car jumped a curb in the Bronx

(Getty Images)

Eight were been injured when an NYPD squad car jumped a curb in the Bronx while responding to an emergency callout.

The crash occurred on near the corner of Hoe and Westchester Avenues at 3.15pm on Thursday while the officers were responding to a report of grand larceny, the New York Post reported.

The police cruiser put its lights and sirens on to get around traffic backed up at the intersection, an NYPD spokesperson told ABC7.

When the light turned green, an incoming vehicle shunted the car onto the sidewalk where it collided with pedestrians.

Three of the injured were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

