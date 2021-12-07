Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

‘Wouldn’t you like to see a woman successfully lead in primetime?’

Clémence Michallon
New York City
Tuesday 07 December 2021 20:47
Chris Cuomo Fired From CNN | THR News

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.

CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.

Brooke Baldwin (right) has urged CNN to give Chris Cuomo’s (left) former TV slot to a woman

(Left: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM – Right: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Statue Of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation)

After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo was facing an allegation of sexual misconduct.

A spokesman for Chris Cuomo told the newspaper: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true.”

Recommended

Baldwin, who was an anchor at CNN between 2008 until her final show in April this year, shared a video on social media following Chris Cuomo’s firing.

“I have no comment on that decision,” she said, “but as a woman who worked there for over a decade, who has the utmost respect for my former colleagues, I wanted to share something with you today.”

Baldwin added: “I would like to see CNN put a woman in that 9pm spot. Not me, I’ve moved on. But there are plenty of brilliant women they could choose from. ... The way we truly change the game for us is to put more women – brown, Black, white women – in positions of power.”

“It’s nearly 2022,” she said. “Would you like to see a woman successfully lead in primetime?”

CNN has yet to announce long-term plans for Chris Cuomo’s former slot. Radio and TV host Michael Smerconish is filling in for him next week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in