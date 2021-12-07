Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman
‘Wouldn’t you like to see a woman successfully lead in primetime?’
Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.
CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.
After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo was facing an allegation of sexual misconduct.
A spokesman for Chris Cuomo told the newspaper: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true.”
Baldwin, who was an anchor at CNN between 2008 until her final show in April this year, shared a video on social media following Chris Cuomo’s firing.
“I have no comment on that decision,” she said, “but as a woman who worked there for over a decade, who has the utmost respect for my former colleagues, I wanted to share something with you today.”
Baldwin added: “I would like to see CNN put a woman in that 9pm spot. Not me, I’ve moved on. But there are plenty of brilliant women they could choose from. ... The way we truly change the game for us is to put more women – brown, Black, white women – in positions of power.”
“It’s nearly 2022,” she said. “Would you like to see a woman successfully lead in primetime?”
CNN has yet to announce long-term plans for Chris Cuomo’s former slot. Radio and TV host Michael Smerconish is filling in for him next week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.