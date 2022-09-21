Mother found shot in the head outside NYC school in apparent suicide attempt

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother is fighting for her life after suffering a gunshot wound to the head outside of a New York City school in what police believe was a suicide attempt.

The 36-year-old woman, who has not been named, was reportedly seen arguing with a man believed to be the father of her child before the shooting on Tuesday, ABC News reported. Around 4pm, she was found lying injured on a bench next to JHS 278 Middle School in Brooklyn.

The woman was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. A man who was at the scene was placed into an ambulance before being questioned by police.

NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper told a press conference that investigators believe the shooting could have potentially been a suicide attempt.

According to ABC, the woman had allegedly sent a text to a family member moments before the ordeal, saying: “I’m sorry I had to do this...I’m in such a better place. I’m not hurting no more...Please don’t be mad.”

Students who were on school premises at the time of the shooting had to stay inside until the area was cleared around 7pm, the New York Post reported.

A sixth grader told the Post that school officials did not reveal why they were being kept inside.

“Everyone was scared because they didn’t know what was happening and they just told us they couldn’t tell us what was happening,” the student said.

In a statement, the Department of Education said the lockdown had been enforced to ensure the safety of students.

“Following an off-campus non-school related incident in the community, this school went into a shelter-in, which has now been lifted.”

