Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host expected to testify on Sandy Hook hoax after setback in bankruptcy case
Infowars conspiracy theorist on trial again after being ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month by Texas court
Jury shown video of Alex Jones mocking Sandy Hook parents
The second defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is underway in Connecticut as he faces the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he claimed was a hoax in broadcasts to his millions of viewers.
Jones appeared outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning and in brief statements to reporters called Judge Barbara Bellis “a tyrant”. He is expected to make a similar statement outside the court at lunchtime today.
It is unclear when he will be called to testify by the plaintiffs’ legal team. — it may be this afternoon, but it could also be pushed back to Thursday morning.
In earlier testimony, the jury was shown how Jones’s audience grew exponentially following the tragedy and company revenues increased dramatically.
Multiple videos have been shown of Jones’s egregious claims about the shooting, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.
Jurors will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre.
Witness: David Wheeler
The next witness is David Wheeler, the father of one of the victims of Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
Six-year-old Ben was one of 20 children and six teachers killed on 14 December 2012.
Mr Wheeler is asked about his life, attempts to be an actor in the 1990s, including how he met his wife Francine while performing as part of a comedy sketch group, and then how he moved into a career as an illustrator.
Francine Wheeler will be testifying later.
After further housekeeping issues relating to Alex Jones’s upcoming testimony, the jury is brought into the courtroom.
One of the alternate jurors has asked to be excused citing possible financial hardship if he continuest o serve on the jury.
Judge Bellis dismisses him with thanks and no objection.
Judge to speak with Jones ahead of testimony outside presence of jury
Plaintiffs’ attorney Chris Mattei says about Jones’s testimony that the Infowars host put out a broadcast last night telling his audience that the judge in this trial is going to instruct him to testify falsely.
Judge Barbara Bellis is going to “canvas” Jones, which means she will talk to him without the jury present before he testifies so that he understands the parameters surrounding his testimony.
Jones’ attorney doesn’t know if he will testify today
Law & Crime’s Michael Bryant reports that Alex Jones will make a statement outside the court at 1.30pm.
His lawyer Norm Pattis says he is unsure if Jones will testify today, but if he does he indicated it would be this afternoon.
