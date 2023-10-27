✕ Close Bryan Kohberger’s capital murder trial delayed

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bryan Kohberger returned to court today for a crucial hearing to argue why the grand jury indictment against him should be dismissed.

Judge John Judge denied the motion, but first made an unexpected decision to allow cameras in the courtroom.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student is currently awaiting trial for the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Both the defence and the prosecution have been against cameras in the courtroom, but the media and the victims’ families have fought for cameras to be allowed.

Earlier this year, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys filed the motion to dismiss the murder charges against him, citing a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence and prosecutorial misconduct.

They tried to argue “errors in grand jury instructions,” but the judge said it is the same instruction given to grand juries for 100 years.

Mr Kohberger was linked to the murders that rocked the town of Moscow through DNA evidence, cellphone data, an eyewitness account and his white Hyundai Elantra.

His attorneys have previously tried to argue that the DNA may have been planted and that the state has not handed all the evidence for the defence to review.