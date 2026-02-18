Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media users are swooning over a photo of a Southern California cop cuddling up with some pups while on duty.

Officer Parks with the Burbank Police Department has arrested the hearts of thousands of Instagram users after the agency shared a picture of the cop holding a French bulldog while another pup appeared to be relieving itself in the background.

“During a call for service, Ofcr Parks was greeted by two lovely frenchies! He could not resist petting, holding & and snapping a photo with them!” the department captioned the photo. “Police officers love dogs.”

While Officer Parks’ attention was on the precious pups, social media users had eyes for the “sexy” public servant.

The post has received more than 274,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments in the past few days.

open image in gallery Social media users are swooning over a photo of Officer Parks with the Burbank Police Department, cuddling up with some pups while on duty ( Burbank Police Department )

“I identify as a dog if Officer Park wants to pick me up too,” one person commented on the post. Another wrote, “Nah yall wrong for dropping his name but not his number.”

“No one is looking at the dog,” a third said.

Some users joked about having emergencies that needed Officer Parks’ assistance.

“I need cpr all of a sudden,” one person wrote. Another said, “I just lost my dogs in Burbank requesting Officer Parks help.”

Others went as far as to accuse themselves of committing seemingly fake crimes.

“I just ran a red light in Burbank, come pull me over!!!!” one person commented. Another wrote, “It’s my 3rd time running a red light in front of your station. Is he off today?”

One commenter appeared to reference the lyrics of Zander Hawley’s song “Daddy Cop” from the cop TV show The Rookie, writing, “Arrest me but make it sexy.”

The Burbank Police Department has been having some fun with the reaction to Officer Parks, sharing news articles about it on its Instagram story paired with songs “My Hero” by the Foo Fighters and “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga.

“We’ve enjoyed seeing the positive response to the recent Instagram post featuring Officer Parks,” the department told The Independent. “While the photo certainly caught people’s attention, moments like this highlight the human side of the badge.”

open image in gallery Not a cop, but a criminal, Jeremy Meeks, caught global attention for his looks back in 2014 ( Stockton Police Department )

This isn’t the first time police have brought attention to a captivating man.

The mugshot of Jeremy Meeks was notoriously caught by the eyes of people around the world over a decade ago when the Stockton Police Department in California posted it on social media.

Meeks was sentenced to over two years in prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and later received work as a model.