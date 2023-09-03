Burning Man live: One dead, thousands trapped in Nevada desert by flooding as festival descends into chaos
One person has died and thousands have been left stranded in the Black Rock desert
Thousands stranded at Burning Man Festival after heavy rain
Burning Man has descended into chaos with one person dead and thousands stranded at the Nevada desert festival after severe flooding.
The death occurred during the event but local law enforcement did not identify the individual or suspected cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.
Tens of thousands of attendees remain stranded at the site in Black Rock desert after severe flooding.
Organisers closed vehicle access on Saturday and told those still trying to enter the festival to turn around and go home.
Revellers were left to trudge through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet, after being urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies.
Organisers have rationed sales of ice and portable toilets are unable to be serviced, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.
The event began on 27 August and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the US Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the area where the festival is being held.
Chris Rock and Diplo escape Burning Man festival as 70,000 stranded in desert
Chris Rock and Diplo have shared their experience of escaping Burning Man festival this weekend, with some 73,000 attendees stranded in the desert following heavy downpours in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.
“Burners”, as the festival’s attendees are referred to, have been instructed to remain at their campsites as a slow-moving rainstorm fell on the desert.
Organisers asked festivalgoers to “conserve food, water and fuel” and “shelter in a warm, safe space”, with driving and biking temporarily banned on the boggy roads.
Ellie Harrison reports:
Fyre Fest 2.0? Chris Rock and Diplo escape Burning Man festival as 70,000 stranded
Pair trudged through mud for five miles after heavy downpours led to chaos at the Nevada site
Watch: ‘We don’t need outside help’: Stranded Burning Man attendee insists they’re ‘keeping the party going’
A Burning Man attendee stranded at the desert festival after severe flooding has revealed revellers are “keeping the party going”.
David Date, a metal artist, says “travel is impossible” but that those still there have become “radically self-reliant”.
“We all have a choice in how we’re going to handle things”, he told followers in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“Everyone open up your Starlink satellites so that people can communicate with their families... don’t fight anybody because we’re all in this together.”
