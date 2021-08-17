Bush breaks silence on Afghanistan withdrawal and insists ‘sacrifice’ wasn’t in vain

Former President George Bush has broken his silence on Afghanistan, he and his wife Laura issued a statement on Monday that addressed serving troops, diplomats and US intelligence officials.

“Some of your brothers and sisters in arms made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror. Each day, we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage,” read the statement.

Following the 11 September attacks, the US invaded Afghanistan in late 2001.

“You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care,” continued Bush’s statement. “You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honour your contributions."

President Bush demanded that the Taliban hand over Osama bin Laden, the founder of the pan-Islamic militant organisation al-Qaeda, which was started during the Soviet-Afghan War.

US forces have been present in Afghanistan for 20 years, before withdrawing in May. The Afghani government has since collapsed and the Taliban has seized control of the country.

"Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much," read Bush's statement.