Search called off for retired sheriff’s deputy who vanished on hike on Greek island

The search for a retired US police officer has been called off after “zero evidence” of him was found on the Greek island where he went missing more than two weeks ago.

The brother of Eric Albert Calibet – known by his family as Albert – said that the 59-year-old remained missing and that he “deeply” suspected that foul play had occurred.

Calibet, a former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, had been vacationing on the idyllic island of Amorgos before he was reported missing by a friend on June 11.

Prior to his disappearance, he had embarked on a challenging four-hour hike from a route toward the village of Katapola in the scorching temperatures. According to his family, Calibet still worked part-time for the sheriff’s department after retiring in 2018 and knew the 49-square mile island’s rugged terrain extremely well.

The department was one of multiple agencies that collaborated in the effort to find him.

However, on Monday, Oliver Calibet, announced “with a heavy heart” that the search for his “beloved” brother had been ended.

“Despite our relentless efforts and determination, Albert remains missing. I deeply fear that foul play has occurred as we found zero evidence of Albert anywhere on the island,” Calibet wrote, in an update on a GoFundMe page set up for his brother.

Oliver Calibet said that throughout the ordeal the family had encountered “numerous obstacles and roadblocks from the Greek authorities,” as well as “little assistance” from the US embassy.

“As a result, we have left the island fearing for our own health and safety; endless hiking of the island was taking a huge toll on our bodies. At this time, I am uncertain of our next steps.”

He continued: “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who sent their thoughts and prayers. Your support has been a source of strength for us during this incredibly challenging time.

“I also wish to thank the search and rescue teams who assisted us and those that donated to the GoFundMe to make search and rescue efforts possible. We were truly hoping for a different outcome.”

It comes amid multiple disappearances of foreign tourists, including another American and a 74-year-old from the Netherlands, across various Greek islands.

Greece, Italy, the Canary Islands, Spain, Turkey and Cyprus have already recorded temperatures above 100F, with Greece also ravaged by a series of fires ( AP )

British celebrity doctor Michael Mosley, a physician and TV star known for advocating healthy lifestyles and intermittent fasting, was also found dead on the island of Symi last month.

Oliver Calibet’s statement on Monday continued: “Given that missing tourists seem to be commonplace in Greece, I deeply urge the Greek government to create a cohesive process and procedure for this type of event.

“From what I was told the current EU law prohibits the release of cell phone tower data, however in missing person cases such as this, the law should be modified.”

He added that the family remained hopeful of new information but requested privacy at this time.

Tourists traveling to holiday hotspots across the Mediterranean have been warned to brace for extreme weather conditions as heatwaves continue to boil southern Europe.

Greece, Italy, the Canary Islands, Spain, Turkey, and Cyprus have already recorded temperatures above 100F, with Greece also ravaged by a series of fires.